ASK Automotive IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status And Subscription Details

ASK Automotive recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), raising a substantial Rs 834 crores through a complete offer for sale of 2.96 crore shares.

The IPO, which opened on November 7 and closed on November 9, featured a price band of Rs 268 to Rs 282 per share, with a minimum lot size of 53 shares requiring an investment of Rs 14,946 for retail investors.

The issue witnessed strong demand, particularly from Qualified Institutions, achieving an impressive subscription of 142.41 times. Non-Institutional Buyers also showed substantial interest, with a subscription of 35.47 times.

Retail Investors participated with a subscription of 5.70 times. Overall, the ASK Automotive IPO received a total subscription of 51.14 times, underscoring the market's keen interest in the offering.