Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO Allotment Out, How To Check Allotment Status?
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO Allotment Out, How To Check Allotment Status?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO allotment status.

19 Oct 2023, 3:38 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The IPO of Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited recently concluded on Monday, October 16. This IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 14.74 crores, attracted considerable attention from investors. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares of the company have now been finalised.

The company, based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has a strong presence in the business of carrying and forwarding agents, specializing in marine vessels and ancillary equipment services.

Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO Allotment Date

Shares for Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited will be allotted on Thursday, October 19. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares of the company have now been finalised.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO Listing Date

Shares of Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited are scheduled to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, October 25.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Where to check Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO allotment status?

To check the Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO allotment status, you can visit the official website of IPO Registrar which was Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

How to check Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd.?

  • Visit the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

  • From the dropdown menu labeled "Check Application Status," select "Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited" IPO from the available options.

  • Enter your DPID/Client ID, Application Number, or PAN of the Investor.

  • Click on the "Search" button.

Arvind And Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: October 12

  • IPO Close Date: October 16

  • Basis of Allotment: October 19

  • Initiation of Refunds: October 20

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: October 23

  • Listing Date: October 25

Arvind And Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 14.74 Crores

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh issue size: 3,276,000 shares

  • Shares for fresh issue: 3,276,000 shares

  • Price band: Rs 45 per share

  • Lot size: 3000 Shares

About Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited

Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited, incorporated in September 1987, is based in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The company is primarily involved in the business of carrying and forwarding agents and operates various vessels like Cargo Barges, Flat Top Barges, Crane Mounted Barges, Hopper Barges, Spud Barges, and tugs for cargo transportation. It provides services related to Marine Vessels and supplies equipment to multinational corporations.

The company has also expanded its business into the hospitality sector with Hotel Millennium Plaza and Hotel 999. Arvind and Company Shipping Agency Limited boasts an experienced management team, a competitive cost structure, and a strategic location that fosters closer relationships with vendors and customers. It has completed over 850 projects and has over 15 employees.

