Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO Allotment Out, How To Check Allotment Status?
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO allotment status.
The IPO of Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited recently concluded on Monday, October 16. This IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 14.74 crores, attracted considerable attention from investors. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares of the company have now been finalised.
The company, based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has a strong presence in the business of carrying and forwarding agents, specializing in marine vessels and ancillary equipment services.
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO Allotment Date
Shares for Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited will be allotted on Thursday, October 19. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares of the company have now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO Listing Date
Shares of Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited are scheduled to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, October 25.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO allotment status?
To check the Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO allotment status, you can visit the official website of IPO Registrar which was Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
From the dropdown menu labeled "Check Application Status," select "Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited" IPO from the available options.
Enter your DPID/Client ID, Application Number, or PAN of the Investor.
Click on the "Search" button.
Arvind And Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 12
IPO Close Date: October 16
Basis of Allotment: October 19
Initiation of Refunds: October 20
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 23
Listing Date: October 25
Arvind And Company Shipping Agencies Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 14.74 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 3,276,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 3,276,000 shares
Price band: Rs 45 per share
Lot size: 3000 Shares
About Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited, incorporated in September 1987, is based in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The company is primarily involved in the business of carrying and forwarding agents and operates various vessels like Cargo Barges, Flat Top Barges, Crane Mounted Barges, Hopper Barges, Spud Barges, and tugs for cargo transportation. It provides services related to Marine Vessels and supplies equipment to multinational corporations.
The company has also expanded its business into the hospitality sector with Hotel Millennium Plaza and Hotel 999. Arvind and Company Shipping Agency Limited boasts an experienced management team, a competitive cost structure, and a strategic location that fosters closer relationships with vendors and customers. It has completed over 850 projects and has over 15 employees.