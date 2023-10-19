Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies IPO Allotment Out, How To Check Allotment Status?

The IPO of Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited recently concluded on Monday, October 16. This IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 14.74 crores, attracted considerable attention from investors. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares of the company have now been finalised.

The company, based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has a strong presence in the business of carrying and forwarding agents, specializing in marine vessels and ancillary equipment services.