Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO Allotment: Where And How To Check
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO was subscribed 94.79 times on the final day of its subscription.
Arrowhead Separation Engineering recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), where investors had the opportunity to subscribe to new shares. The IPO, which began on November 16, and closed on November 20, garnered significant interest from both retail and other investors. On the final day of subscription, the offering witnessed robust demand, with the total subscription reaching 94.79 times the available shares. This reflects a strong vote of confidence from the investors in Arrowhead Separation Engineering. The IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 13.00 crores, is set to list on BSE SME.
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO Allotment Date:
The allotment of shares for Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 23.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO Listing Date:
Shares of Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited will be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, November 29.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO allotment status?
Investors can easily check the allotment status on the official registrar website of Cameo Corporate Services Limited.
How to check Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Limited?
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
Select "Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited" from the drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE Website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule):
IPO Open Date: Thursday, November 16
IPO Close Date: Monday, November 20
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, November 23
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, November 24
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, November 28
Listing Date: Wednesday, November 29
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO Issue Details:
Total Issue Size: 558,000 shares
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 558,000 shares
Shares for Fresh Issue: 558,000 shares
Price Band: Rs 233 per share
Lot Size: 600 Shares
About Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Limited:
Arrowhead Separation Engineering Limited, established in 1991, specializes in making, trading, and exporting various dryers like Vacuum Double Drum Dryer, Rotary Dryers, Single Drum Dryer, Paddle Dryer, and more. Their main goal is to satisfy customers by delivering top-notch products. The company values ethical business practices and transparency in all transactions, aiming to foster strong customer relationships. Currently employing 54 people as of June 2023, they also hire industry professionals for specific projects. The company's strengths include tailored products for each client, skilled Executive Directors, and a diverse range of high-quality offerings.