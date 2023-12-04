AMIC Forging IPO Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status
AMIC Forging IPO: Oversubscribed 289.05 times, allotment expected on Dec 6.
AMIC Forging Initial Public Offering (IPO) witnessed an overwhelming response on its final day of subscription, December 1, the retail segment was oversubscribed by an impressive 273.01 times, reflecting strong enthusiasm among individual investors. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) also displayed significant interest, with oversubscription levels of 91.43 times and 589.27 times, respectively. The overall subscription stood at an extraordinary 289.05 times, underlining the positive sentiment surrounding the AMIC Forging IPO. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 121 to Rs 126 per share.
AMIC Forging IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of AMIC Forging Limited is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 6.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
AMIC Forging IPO Listing Date
Shares of AMIC Forging Limited are expected to list on BSE SME on Monday, December 11.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Where to check AMIC Forging IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the AMIC Forging IPO Allotment Status on the official website of IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd as well as on BSE website.
How to check AMIC Forging IPO allotment status on Bigshare Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "AMIC Forging Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status
How to check AMIC Forging IPO allotment status on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "AMIC Forging Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
AMIC Forging IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: November 29, 2023
IPO Close Date: December 1, 2023
Basis of Allotment: December 6, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: December 7, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 8, 2023
Listing Date: December 11, 2023
AMIC Forging IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 2,762,000 shares
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 34.80 Crores
Shares for Fresh Issue: 2,762,000 shares
Price Band: Rs 121 to Rs 126 per share
Lot Size: 1000 Shares
Minimum Investment (Retail): Rs 126,000
About AMIC Forging Limited
Incorporated in 2007, AMIC Forging Limited specializes in manufacturing precision machined components catering to various industries. The company's diverse product range includes Rounds, Shafts, Blanks, and finished engineering spare parts for industries such as Heavy Engineering, Steel, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, and more.