Ahead Of IPO, Senco Gold Collects Over Rs 121 Crore From Anchor Investors

The issue, with a price band of Rs 301 to Rs 317 apiece, will open for public subscription on July 4 and conclude on July 6.

Of the Rs 270 crore, the company proposes to use Rs 196 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

The Kolkata-based firm has 140 showrooms across 13 states and a total of 63 per cent of them are located in West Bengal. It also sells its products through various online platforms and undertakes wholesale exports of its jewellery, primarily to Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore.

IIFL Securities Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.