Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Aeroflex Industries Ltd. is holding its initial public offering between Aug. 22 and 24.

The manufacturer of stainless-steel hoses will have an IPO issue size of Rs 351 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore by the promoter group at a price band of Rs 102–108 apiece.

The IPO was fully subscribed on the first day. It was subscribed 6.71 times on day 1 and 21.10 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 46.42 times. Retail investors subscribed 17.78 times, reserved portion shareholders subscribed 11.46 times and institutional investors subscribed 8.05 times.

The company raised Rs 103.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 95.99 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 108 apiece, according to the BSE circular.