Aeroflex Industries IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1

Aeroflex Industries Ltd. was fully subscribed on the first day of its initial public offering.

It had been subscribed 1.38 times by 11:18 a.m. The bidding was led by the non-institutional investors' portion, which was subscribed at 1.98, followed by retail investors that saw a subscription of 1.90 times.

The manufacturer of stainless-steel hoses will have an IPO issue size of Rs 351 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore by the promoter group at a price band of Rs 102–108 apiece.

The company raised Rs 103.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 95.99 lakh equity shares to 15 funds at Rs 108 apiece, according to the BSE circular.