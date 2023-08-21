Aeroflex Industries IPO: All You Need To Know

Aeroflex Industries manufactures and supplies stainless steel corrugated flexible hoses (with and without braiding), stainless steel interlock hoses, hose assemblies and related end fittings, collectively known as flexible flow solutions.

The company caters to over 80 export markets, accounting for 81% of the revenue at Rs 217.2 crore in the previous fiscal. The U.S. is the largest export market that constituted 28% of the revenue in FY23 and 32% in FY22.

The products are supplied to a wide spectrum of industries for the controlled flow of all forms of substances including air, liquid and solid. The company's products are used in new-age industries like electric mobility, robotics, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, semiconductor and aerospace as well as in traditional industries like metal, steel and petrochemicals.

Aeroflex has a single manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai, with an installed capacity of 11 million metres per annum. The company's capacity utilisation stood at 83.1% in FY23 and 90.4% in FY22.

The company is promoted by Sat Industries, which is listed on the BSE and the NSE. Sah Polymers, another subsidiary of Sat Industries, also got listed in exchanges in January, with the IPO being subscribed 17.46 times.

The company has no listed peers in India. However, globally, there are listed companies that are engaged in a business similar to Aeroflex, namely Parker Hannifin Corp. in the U.S. and Senior PLC in the U.K.