Adnoc Gas Eyes $2 Billion From World’s Biggest IPO This Year

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is selling a 4% stake in Adnoc Gas, with each off the 3.07 billion shares being offered at between 2.25 and 2.43 dirhams. At the top of the range the company will be valued at $50.8 billion, making it one of the world’s largest listed gas firms and roughly on a par with Eni SpA and Occidental Petroleum Corp.