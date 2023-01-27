Adani Enterprises FPO Opened Today: Check GMP, Price, Allotment And Listing Date

The Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises Ltd is hitting the primary markets today, January 27, 2023. The Adani Enterprises FPO will remain open for subscription till January 31, 2023.

While in an initial public offering (IPO), a company that is not listed on the stock market raises capital from investors in the open market, in an FPO, a listed company raises capital from investors again by diluting its stake to shareholders in the open market.

The Adani Group company aims to raise ₹20,000 Crore from the Adani Enterprises FPO . The company said that it will use the net proceeds from this FPO for capital expenditure requirements of its subsidiaries and for repayment of debts.

The Adani Enterprises’ share price today is around ₹3,273 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while the price band for the Adani Enterprises FPO has been fixed at ₹3,112- ₹3,276 per share. Since the Adani Enterprises FPO is offered at a discount, investors who already have this stock in their portfolio can now add more shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. in their portfolio at discounted prices, while those who do not own shares of this company can now add it to their portfolio with this follow-on offer at lower rates.

Must Read: Adani Responds With Point-By-Point Rebuttal Of Hindenburg Report