HDFC Bank–HDFC Merger: Here's What Analysts Are Saying
The merged entity will benefit due to shared synergies, analysts say.
The merger between HDFC Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. will be effective July 1. The new entity would benefit from streamlining and shared synergies but would also face certain initial challenges, according to analysts.
The boards of the two companies are set to meet on June 30 to complete the merger. Following this, shares of HDFC will stop trading on July 13, and shares of the newly merged entity will be listed by July 17.
"The merger would create a pretty large entity, second only to the State Bank of India," said Amit Khurana, head of equities at Dolat Capital Market Pvt., in an interview with BQ Prime’s Hiral Dadia.
The shareholders of HDFC will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares of HDFC. However, the key question is what happens to investors who hold less than 25 shares of HDFC.
"In every merger, when there is an exchange ratio, some amount of fractional shareholding ratio does come up, and the board decides how to settle that," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman at Inditrade Capital Ltd. "The most logical way would be to give the shareholder the rounded number of shares, and the fraction should be settled in cash."
Small investors should not get disappointed as the shares will be distributed on a proportional basis, according to Sneha Poddar, assistant vice president and research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Foreign Institutional Investors
The analysts had a common consensus on the headroom for Foreign Institutional Investors. FIIs will be interested in taking positions in the merged HDFC Bank after listing, according to them.
"A good part of FY24 will go into the execution of the integration, as there will be quite a lot of issues that they will face. FY25 will be the year where we will wait to watch all the positives play out. HDFC Bank, as a merged entity, would stand to benefit as the synergies start to kick in and the HDFC Bank book will start helping on the net interest margins," said Khurana of Dolat Capital Market.
The replacement of HDFC on the NSE Nifty 50 is a major factor to watch out for, the analysts said.
According to Inditrade's Bandyopadhyay, DMart deserves to be on the index despite not being a futures and options stock. The company is fit for inclusion given its sheer market capitalisation share, he said. However, before entering the Nifty 50, the stock will need to make its way through F&O, Bandyopadhyay said.
LTIMindtree Ltd. is another stock that can be looked at for inclusion due to its size and free float, he said.
Khurana agreed that LTIMindtree might be the front-runner based on the street view.
Valuation Upgrade Around The Corner
According to Poddar from Motilal Oswal, both HDFC and HDFC Bank are good bets, and investors should hold on to both. "The synergies of the merger are tremendous. Post-merger, the chances are that the cost-to-ratio income would come down to 30%, as the management has guided over the next 10 years. While the return ratios (RoE) will get impacted marginally for 1-2 years, they will then gradually improve as the operational leverage kicks in," she said.
The merger helps bring in the mortgage business for HDFC Bank, which had been a missing piece, said Bandyopadhyay. From a valuation perspective, there is a significant upgrade around the corner, according to him.
The uncertainties surrounding HDFC Bank after the merger, along with the technological challenges faced by the bank over the last few years, subdued the bank’s valuations, he said.
As the technology and process fronts are being streamlined, with the addition of the mortgage business, HDFC Bank is becoming a much stronger entity with an asset book of more than Rs 18 lakh, Bandyopadhyay said.
When it comes to arbitrage opportunities, one wouldn’t worry too much about it since the time frame is too short, said Khurana. "The bigger focus is on how the integration and synergies work."
Big Opportunity For NBFCs
With HDFC finally moving out of the non-banking financial company space, a lot of changes are under way. This is the biggest opportunity from the perspective of non-bank lenders, according to analysts.
"With HDFC moving out of the NBFC space, Bajaj Finance would be one large behemoth. There are a few midcaps with the potential to grow. An example would be Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., which has the potential to emerge as a large player," said Poddar.
Since banks don't finance land purchases and have limited and less exposure to construction finance, HDFC's move out of the space opens an entirely new area of business for NBFCs.
"This was a very specialised business where HDFC had their expertise, having both the mortgage book as well as construction financing and land financing together. They had control over the entire process, and their asset quality was pristine over the years," said Bandyopadhyay.
"The housing sector will need somebody to finance certain things, which HDFC is uniquely positioned to do and has been doing successfully over the years," he said.