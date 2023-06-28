HDFC Bank–HDFC Merger: Here's What Analysts Are Saying

The merger between HDFC Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. will be effective July 1. The new entity would benefit from streamlining and shared synergies but would also face certain initial challenges, according to analysts.

The boards of the two companies are set to meet on June 30 to complete the merger. Following this, shares of HDFC will stop trading on July 13, and shares of the newly merged entity will be listed by July 17.

"The merger would create a pretty large entity, second only to the State Bank of India," said Amit Khurana, head of equities at Dolat Capital Market Pvt., in an interview with BQ Prime’s Hiral Dadia.