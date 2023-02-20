GST Council Meet: What Will Get Cheaper & What Will Get Costlier?

Data loggers are electronic devices that record environmental data over time or in relation to the location of the device. The GST on data loggers has been reduced to nil from 18%, making it a more affordable option for industries and researchers who need to use them for their work.

The GST Council meeting has brought some good news for consumers and industries, with the reduction in GST rates on various items. Liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners, coal rejects, and data loggers will become cheaper, while pan masala, gutkha, and chewing tobacco will get costlier. The formation of the GST Appellate Tribunal will also help in bringing down the huge number of pending cases for resolution. The government's decision on the taxation of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos is also awaited.