Over 4,900 Fake GST Registrations Cancelled, Rs 15,000 Crore Tax Evasion Detected

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) GST authorities have so far cancelled over 4,900 GST registrations and detected tax evasion of over Rs 15,000 crore during the ongoing two-month drive to weed out fake GSTINs which will end on July 15, a senior tax official said on Wednesday.