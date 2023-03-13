Over 13,000 GST Evasion Cases In 2022–23: Finance Ministry

State-wise data on the amount of evasion, recovery and arrests made under these cases from the 2018 fiscal to February of 2022–23 was also shared.

The total evasion amount came up to Rs 3,07,991 crore, recoveries amounted to Rs 1,03,801 crore and the arrests tallied up to 1,402 in the last five years.

Chaudhary said many important measures had also been undertaken by the government during the period to prevent GST-related offences. These include using data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and track risky taxpayers and detect tax evasion, and nationwide special drives against entities for availing and passing on input tax credit fraudulently via bogus invoices.

"The availment of ITC has been restricted to invoices and debit notes furnished by the supplier in their statement of outward supplies," the minister said.