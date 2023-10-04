Maruti Suzuki Gets Rs 1.78-Crore Show-Cause Notice From Gujarat GST Authority

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. received a show-cause notice for Rs 1.78 crore from the Gujarat GST Authority on Wednesday.

The notice has been issued by the Gujarat GST department for July 2017 to March 2018 on account of the reconciliation of tax returns filed, according to an exchange filing.

The company will file a reply to the notice before the authority. There is no impact on financial, operational, or other activities due to the notice, it said.