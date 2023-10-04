Maruti Suzuki Gets Rs 1.78-Crore Show-Cause Notice From Gujarat GST Authority
The company will file a reply to the notice before the authority.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. received a show-cause notice for Rs 1.78 crore from the Gujarat GST Authority on Wednesday.
The notice has been issued by the Gujarat GST department for July 2017 to March 2018 on account of the reconciliation of tax returns filed, according to an exchange filing.
The company will file a reply to the notice before the authority. There is no impact on financial, operational, or other activities due to the notice, it said.
India's largest car manufacturer also received a Rs 2,160-crore draft assessment order from the Income Tax authority on Tuesday.
It also received a show-cause notice on Sept. 29 from the GST authority for the period from July 2017 to August 2022 in a matter of tax liability under a reverse-charge basis on certain services. The notice raised a demand for interest and imposed a penalty; besides appropriating already paid tax of Rs 139.3 crore, according to an exchange filing.
GST notices have been issued recently to several companies, from the gaming industry to the insurance and auto sectors. BQ Prime had reported earlier that a deadline on adjudication could be among the reasons that have prompted the GST authorities to issue the series of notices.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 2.1% lower at Rs 10,129.85, compared to a 0.47% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.