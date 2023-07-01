India's GST Collections Rise 12% To Reach Rs 1.61 Lakh Crore In June

India’s gross Goods & Services Tax collections grew by 12% in June, coming in at Rs 1,61,497 crore, according to government data released on Saturday.

Today marks six years since the launch of the GST, which came into effect in 2017.

June collections, which are for transactions in May, have remained over the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark since February. This is also the fourth time the gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.60 lakh crore-mark.

However, they have remained below the record level set by transactions in March 2023, when the gross GST revenue stood at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, buoyed by a fiscal-ending tax payout.

The average monthly gross GST collection for Q1 of FY22 is Rs 1.10 lakh crore, whereas the average of collections in FY23 came in at Rs 1.51 lakh crore. So far the projection for the average collection in the fiscal 2024 is Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

Revenues from domestic transactions rose 18%, including import of services.