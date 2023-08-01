India's GST Collections Rise 11% To Reach Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore In July

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax collections grew by 11% in July, coming in at Rs 1,65,105 crore, according to government data released on Tuesday.

July collections, which are for transactions in June, have remained over the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark since February 2023. This is also the fifth time the collections have been over Rs 1.6 lakh crore since the inception of the GST in 2017. The average GST collection in the first quarter of FY24 was over 1.61 lakh crore.

"The continued growth in GST collections, with Rs 1.6 lakh crore and above being the norm, brings a substantial cheer. With the approaching normal period of limitation for FY 17-18 and the approaching festive season, this cheer is expected to only increase," said Abhishek Jain, Partner & National Head – Indirect Tax, KPMG.

The highest ever collection was recorded in April for transactions in March 2023, when the gross GST revenue stood at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, buoyed by a fiscal-ending tax payout. The projection for the average collection in fiscal 2024 is Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

Revenues from domestic transactions rose 15%, including imports of services.