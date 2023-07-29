Hostel Accommodation To Attract 12% GST: Authority Of Advance Ruling

GST on reverse charge will be applicable on the rental to be paid to the landowners by the applicant as the services of the applicant are leviable to GST and thus the applicant has to obtain GST registration, it added.

"Residential dwelling is a residential accommodation meant for permanent stay and does not include guest house, lodge or like places. In the instant case, the applicant in his own admission claims to be providing PG/hostel services which inter alia refer to 'paying guest accommodation / hostel' services and are akin to guest house and lodging services and therefore can't be termed as residential dwelling'," the Bengaluru bench said.