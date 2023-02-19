Highlights From 49th GST Meet: Rate Cuts, Compensation And More

23 states will get Rs 16,982 crore pertaining to GST compensation for the month of June 2022.

Rs 16,892 crore will be released by the Centre from its resources and recouped later from the future GST Compensation Cess collection in the following year. GST compensation cess is currently being levied till 2026 to repay loans taken from the RBI to pay GST compensation to states during the pandemic when collections were muted.

This marks the centre clearing all 'provisionally admissible' compensation dues for the entirety of the compensation period agreed upon during the implementation of GST.

Additionally, a sum of Rs. 16,524 crore was released to 6 states/union territories - Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Puducherry, Telangana and Tamil Nadu who provided the revenue figures as certified by the Accountant General (AG) of the states.

Speaking at the post budget press conference, the union finance minister explained that the AG certificate authorisation is required for the clearance or the payment of the money.

"...Awaiting the AG certificate doesn't mean we don't release anything at all," Sitharaman said, "Nearly 90% of the compensation as provisional amount is released to the states and 5-8% is retained, subject to the AG's certificate reaching us."

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra who was also present added that 50% of the provisional amount of the total dues for June 2022 was already released earlier.

"For June 2022, the provisional amount, 50% of which was released earlier based on availability of funds expected till 31 March 2023. That amount was Rs 34,000 crores. 50% we are releasing now, that's Rs 16,982 crores..." he said.