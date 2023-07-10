Here's What To Expect From The 50th GST Council Meeting

The members of the 50th GST Council will meet on July 11 in New Delhi to discuss the group of ministers' report on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing, and also finalise the rules of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

The ministers would suggest revising the revenue-sharing model in the meeting, one of the council members told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity. GST revenue is shared between the centre and states in a ratio of 50:50 unless decided otherwise by the council.

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Deo had earlier written to the centre to revise the revenue sharing model to states' benefit in the ratio of 80:20 or 70:30, as producing states with natural resources are disadvantaged in the current revenue sharing model.

States are still unable to match their previous level of growth, and some revenue relief should be considered for states' benefit, the council member mentioned earlier said.

The subject of revenues owed to states was also dealt with in the last GST council meeting in February when it was announced that 23 states will get Rs 16,982 crore pertaining to GST compensation for the month of June 2022.

Additionally, a sum of Rs 16,524 crore was released to Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Puducherry, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, which provided the revenue figures as certified by the Accountant General of the states. However, not all states have submitted AG certificates leaving pending dues to be settled.

The last meeting, which followed the presentation of the 2023 Union Budget, voted to establish the GST Appellate Tribunals, and cut rates on pencil sharpeners and liquid jaggery, among others, while also ruling against capacity-based taxation on tobacco and tobacco products.