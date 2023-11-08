HDFC Life Gets Rs 20 Crore Notice Over Irregular Availment Of Input Tax Credit

HDFC Life Insurance Co. has received a Rs 20-crore demand order from the Central Tax Commissionerate in Hyderabad.

The company is liable to pay Rs 10.2 crore, with a penalty of Rs 9.79 crore for the period from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019 over alleged irregular availment of input tax credit with "reference of GSTR 2A Vs GSTR 3B".

The Central Tax Commissionerate also alleged short reversal of proportionate input tax credit on exempted services, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.