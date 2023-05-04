GST In Charts: How Collections Have Fared In 2023

Monthly collections had breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in 2018–19 but were set back by the pandemic. While 2021–22 was spent in recovery, the collections in 2022–23 have steadily remained above Rs 1.4 lakh crore, making it the new benchmark for monthly collections.

The year-on-year growth percentage will taper down from the 12% seen in April in the coming months, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist with ICRA Ltd.

"While collections have maintained a healthy 11–13% growth in recent months, a normalising base and some cooling of inflation may moderate the pace of expansion slightly in the coming quarter, although it would remain in the high single digits," she said.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the last quarter of FY 2022–23 has been Rs 1.55 lakh crore, compared to an average monthly collection of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, Rs 1.46 lakh crore, and Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the first, second, and third quarters, respectively, according to government data.