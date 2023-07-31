GST Evasion Of Rs 14,302 Crore Detected In April-May; 28 Persons Arrested

As many as 2,784 cases of Goods and services tax evasion involving Rs 14,302 crore were detected in the first two months of the current fiscal, while Rs 5,716 crore was recovered during the period, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply in the Lok Sabha gave details of GST and income tax evasion, as well as detection of outright smuggling by the Customs department.