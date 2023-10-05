GST Council Meeting On Oct 7: Here's What To Expect

The 52nd meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council could take up technical matters like offering clarity on the slew of demand notices and a possible rate exemption on millet-based foods, according to an official.

The fitment committee report has maintained the status quo on many issues that were raised by the industry over time, the official with knowledge of the matter told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Oct. 7.