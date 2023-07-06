GST Council Likely To Define MUVs And XUVs For Levy Of 22% Cess

The committee has recommended that all utility vehicles, by whatever name called, would attract 22% cess provided they meet three parameters -- length greater than 4-metre, engine capacity greater than 1500 cc and ground clearance more than 170 mm.

The GST Council, chaired by the union finance minister and comprising her state counterparts, had in December last year clarified on the definition of SUVs. At that time, some states had asked for a similar clarification for MUVs.