GST Collections In October Surge To The Highest In FY24 At Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore

Driven by festive season consumption, goods and services tax for September spiked to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, the highest gross monthly revenue in the ongoing fiscal.

The gross GST for September, collected in October, rose 13% annually to Rs 1,72,003 crore, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

The significantly higher collection could be linked to settlement of disputes for FY 17-18 as the normal period of limitation was ending on Sept. 30, according to Abhishek Jain, KPMG's indirect tax head. "A mid-year collection of such an increased number is definitely worth a cheer and the ongoing festivities driven consumption could help this continue.”

The average monthly gross GST collection in FY24 for the first six months is Rs 1.63 lakh crore, about 11.3% higher that a year earlier.

The total gross collection in the first half is around Rs 9.77 lakh crore, of which the monthly average for July-September stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

The highest-ever collection was recorded in April at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. Since these figures pertain to transactions in March 2023, September's collections remain the highest monthly number for FY24.

In September, revenue from domestic transactions (including imports of services) was 13% higher than a year earlier.