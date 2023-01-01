GST Collections Stay Afloat Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore Mark For 10 Months

India's monthly goods and services tax revenue closes on a festive high as the year ends, remaining above Rs 1.4 lakh crore since March 2022.

GST collected in December, for transactions in November stood at Rs 1,49,507 crore, regaining ground since November's collections at Rs 1,45,867 crore. The year's tally has remained upside of Rs 1.4 lakh crore for most of the year, making December the tenth consecutive month in 2023.

Collections had previously breached the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark in October buoyed by festive spending and quarter-end payments in the previous month. GST data is released with a month lag and pertains to transactions that took palce in the preceding month.

MS Mani, Partner at Deloitte India feels the good collections are reflective of the manufacturing and consumption stability across states pointing to a good economic performance across key sectors.

“An 18% increase in the GST revenues from domestic transactions viewed with the increase in e-way bill issuance and the significant increase in GST collections by key manufacturer and consuming states , would be indicative of a sustained manufacturing and consumption cycle across recent months," he said.