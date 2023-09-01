GST Collections Rise 11% To Rs 1.59 Lakh Crore In August

The gross goods and services tax for July, collected in August, rose 11% to Rs 1,59,069 crore.

The monthly GST mop-up has remained over the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark since February, according to government data released on Friday. The average GST collection in the first quarter of the financial year 2024 was over Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

The stabilised growth in GST collections brings relief for the economy, Abhishek Jain, partner and head of indirect taxes at KPMG, said. "With (the) approaching festive season, these collections are expected to only get better in the coming months."

The highest ever collection was recorded in April for transactions in March 2023, when the gross GST revenue stood at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, buoyed by a fiscal-ending tax payout. The projection for the average collection in fiscal 2024 is Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

In August, revenue from imports of goods rose 3%, and revenue from domestic transactions, including imports of services, was 14% higher than a year earlier, according to an official release.