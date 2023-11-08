GST Collections Reflect Economic Activity, Not Demand Notices, Says CBIC Chairman

Buoyant GST collections seen in October are the result of economic activity and festive demand, not recovery from tax notices issued by the department, according to Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' Chairman Sanjay Agarwal.

Integrated Goods and Services Tax from imports has also risen, evidencing an increase in stocks being replenished ahead of the festive season, Agarwal said on the sidelines of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade-Confederation of Indian Industry national conference on ease of doing business.

The department recorded Rs 1.72 lakh crore in collections in October for transactions that took place in September. This is the second highest figure recorded this fiscal, after the all-time highest April collections, which were at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

The chairman said that the department would continue to nudge businesses to issue e-invoices for B2B transactions and would soon start sending advisories to non-compliant businesses.

The department has made e-invoicing mandatory for businesses while systematically reducing the financial threshold.

Starting in August, businesses with a turnover of over Rs 5 crore were required to issue e-invoices.