GST 2023: Simpler Rates And Legal System Is Much Awaited

The question we must be asking is: what can be done through the GST to aid GDP growth and improve the ease of doing business?, according to Mani.

"Corporate India is burdened with numerous filings; there is a need for more leeway for pan-Indian companies to do fewer filings," Mani added.

Let's take an example: XYZ is a company with branches in all Indian states. GST mandates that a separate return be filed in each state/place of supply. This means XYZ will have to file 28 returns each month and 336 returns in a year.

"A large organisation typically has one set of accounts. But the GST requirement necessitates a profit and loss account for each state. This is neither required from an accounting perspective nor from an income tax perspective," Mani explained.

Banks, software, insurance companies, and all other service providers, other than manufacturers, face this, Mani said.

Drawing parallels, he said unlike GST, income tax return filing requirements are at legal entity level. "Providing an option for pan-India filings in GST, especially for service providers, would significantly ease the compliance burden in GST."

Along with fewer forms, a simplification of the forms must also be explored, Sacchidananda Mukherjee, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, told BQ Prime.

"The next generational reform could be simpler forms. GST is a compliance-intensive system. My suggestion would be to simplify the system and reduce the number of forms. Just keep GSTR1, 2, and 3, wherein 3 will be auto-populated from 1 and 2," Mukherjee stated.