Cinema Industry Welcomes Cut To GST Rates On Food Served In Movie Theatres

PVR INOX Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Nitin Sood said: "The entire cinema industry welcomes the clarification issued by the GST Council today that food and beverages sold at the cinemas will get covered under the definition of 'restaurant service' and would be liable to GST at 5% (without availment of input tax credit)."

"The above clarification will help resolve the industry-wide issue for the sector which includes more than 9,000 cinemas across the country in avoiding disputes/ litigation from a GST standpoint, giving tax certainty and help in revival of the theatre business post-pandemic,' he added.