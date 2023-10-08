52nd GST Council Meet Round-Up: From ENALevy To Extra Time On Appeal Filing

The GST Council, in its 52nd meeting held on Saturday, led by the Union Finance Minister and attended by state counterparts, approved range of noteworthy decisions.

The outcome of the 52nd Goods and Services Tax Council meeting includes technical and procedural clarities apart from approving exemptions on millet-based powdered foods, coastal cruises and a rate clarity on Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) for industrial use.

The federal body also discussed the issue of tax demand notices to online gaming companies with the Centre and the states of Delhi and Goa in opposite camps on the interpretation of retrospective levy. The centre on Saturday, defended its stance on a 28% levy as always existing.

On the legal front, additional time for appeal filing has been given till January 31, 2024, for orders issued till March 31, 2023. The age limits extension in the tenure of president and member posts in tribunals and the eligibility of advocates with 10 years of experience for the post of a judicial member in appellate tribunals are among other key recommendations.

Corporate guarantee given by a parent to a subsidiary company is set at 18% GST on 1% of the amount of such guarantee offered, or the actual consideration, depending on whichever is higher.