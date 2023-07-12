50th GST Council Meeting: Here Are The Items That Will See Rate Regularisations

The GST Council, at its 50th meeting, approved a slew of measures for the facilitation of trade and streamlining compliance with the Goods and Services Tax. Regularisations were also discussed, bringing certainty to many items for the benefit of industry and individuals.

Through regularisation, the taxability of certain items will be clarified, and payments already made will be considered, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a press conference after the meeting. But recovery of past tax dues will not be made from those who did not pay earlier, she said.

The move aims to remove any confusion around the duality of rates, classification queries, and any definition-based doubts.