Sunak Thinks Timing U.K. Tax Cuts Just Right Can Save The Tories

No. 10 is urging them to stay the course. Sunak is optimistic that by the time of the next budget, due in spring 2024, inflation will be under control. At that point he can offer serious tax breaks to voters, according to a person familiar with his thinking. The prime minister signaled the plan at a pre-budget cabinet meeting on Wednesday where he reassured ministers that “as Conservatives we all want to reduce the size of the state and cut taxes,” the person said.