Wheat Rises 9% as Russia Issues Warning on Ships Headed to Ukraine

HAESEN, GERMANY - JULY 23: A field of triticale, a hybrid plant derived from wheat and rye used for animal feed, stands during harvest on July 23, 2020 near Haesen, Germany. The grain harvest is underway across Germany and so far farmers are reporting below average yields, though better than in the last few years. Grain harvests in Germany have been impacted by prolonged dry weather. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)