What Higher Oil Prices Mean for the Fight Against Climate Change

Oil producers have to take into account competing alternatives for their product like never before. Just as they’re sending the price of a barrel of oil up, green technologies and materials are starting to get cheaper again after two years of rising costs. Just look at lithium. While oil soared, the price of the battery and electric-vehicle material recorded its 16th straight trading day of losses on Tuesday. It's down over 58% so far this year. That’s made it easier for carmakers such as Tesla Inc. to slash prices as more and more EVs hit the market.