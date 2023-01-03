What Could Go Wrong For The Federal Reserve In 2023

The second is the fiscal outlook. The budget deficit is likely to be around 5% of gross domestic product in 2023. That is an abject performance when the economy is operating beyond full employment. Moreover, it is a horrible jumping off point for what lies ahead — much higher debt service costs and soaring social security and Medicare spending as the baby boom generation retires. The squeeze on government finances will be exacerbated by a sharp rise in the cost of the Fed’s liabilities (mainly bank reserves) relative to the earnings the Fed realizes from its holdings of Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities. The rise in short-term rates will cause the central bank’s income to fall from a profit of more than $100 billion in 2021 to a loss of more than $100 billion in 2023. As Everett Dirksen put it when he was Speaker of the House, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.”