Western Alliance Falls On Lack Of Details On Deposit Balance

Investors have been focused on the metric after a run on deposits contributed to the collapse of three lenders last month. Deposits at smaller US banks slumped $120 billion in the week through March 15 while those for the 25 largest firms rose almost $67 billion, Federal Reserve data show. Outflows at US lenders more broadly continued the following week, with $125.7 billion withdrawn, though smaller banks posted a slight increase. Many customers are also shifting their funds to higher-yielding alternatives, adding to the pressure on regional banks.