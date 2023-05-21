Wall Street Increasingly Doubts Fed Can Meet 2% Inflation Target

Since 1960, it has taken 12 years on average for inflation to slow to 2% or lower once the US consumer price index has breached 5%, according to data compiled by VanEck. While the Fed’s target focuses on the price index for personal consumption expenditures, both figures are watched closely by the central bank and investors. Inflation based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI has historically run about 0.3 percentage points faster than the Commerce Department’s PCE, with an even bigger gap during the pandemic.