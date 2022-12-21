US Recession Is Key to Whether BOJ-Fueled Treasury Selloff Lasts

This move by the BOJ, of course, is not an abandonment of near-zero policy, it is a tweak to its yield-curve control mechanism that allows market rates on bonds to move a bit higher. Its primary policy benchmark remains stuck at minus 0.1% and while the range of permitted fluctuation for the 10-year yield is bigger, it’s still officially aiming to keep that around zero too. But it is seen, by some, as a signal of the path toward unwinding, so the reaction of markets is instructive.