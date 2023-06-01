US Jobless Claims Tick Up, Still Show Strong Labor Demand

BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsUS Jobless Claims Tick Up, Still Show Strong Labor Demand
Initial jobless claims edged up by 2,000 to 232,000 in the week ended May 27, a Labor Department report showed Thursday.

01 Jun 2023, 7:09 PM IST
Representatives speak with a jobseeker during a Construction Career Fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina, US, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Applications for US unemployment benefits fell last week by the most since July, unwinding most of the prior week’s jump as claims in New York plunged. Photographer: Allison Joyce/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment benefits rose slightly last week to a level that’s still consistent with resilient demand for labor.

Initial jobless claims edged up by 2,000 to 232,000 in the week ended May 27, a Labor Department report showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 235,000 claims.

Continuing claims, or the number of people who have already filed an initial application and are now claiming unemployment benefits, were little changed at 1.8 million in the week ended May 20. This figure can offer insight into how quickly out-of-work Americans are able to find a new job.

On an unadjusted basis, initial applications also rose slightly, led by Ohio and New York. Weeks of data during May were plagued by fraudulent filings in Massachusetts.

The data can be volatile on a week-to-week basis, especially around holidays, and the latest figures are for the week leading up to Memorial Day. The four-week average of initial claims, which smooths out some of the choppiness, fell to 229,500, the lowest since the period ended March 11.

WATCH: US initial jobless claims ticked up by 2,000 to 232,000 in the week ended May 27. Continuing claims were little changed at 1.8 million in the week ended May 20.Source: Bloomberg
A pickup in initial applications since the end of January shows a job market that is only gradually cooling. Figures Wednesday showing an unexpected increase in April job openings, along with unemployment near generational lows, continue to point to durable labor demand.

Read More: Job Openings Surge to 10.1 Million, Upping Odds for Fed Hike

On Friday, the government is forecast to report payrolls increased by nearly 200,000 in May, representing a moderation in the pace of hiring yet solid enough to sustain consumer spending. 

An earlier report Thursday showed US companies added more jobs than forecast in May, according to ADP Research Institute.

At the same time, separate data showed layoff announcements so far this year have exceeded those for all of 2022.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

