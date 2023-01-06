U.S. Hiring Tops Forecasts, Jobless Rate Falls As Wage Gains Slow
(Bloomberg) -- US job growth exceeded expectations last month, the unemployment rate fell and wage gains slowed more than anticipated, suggesting some modest easing in inflation pressures.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a revised 256,000 gain in November.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from a month earlier and 4.6% from December 2021 after a downward revision to November. The deceleration is likely welcome news for Fed officials, who see wage pressures, particularly in the service sector, as a key hurdle to achieving their 2% inflation goal.
The unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 3.5%, as participation inched higher. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a 203,000 advance in payrolls and for wage growth to moderate to a 0.4% monthly pace.
