U.S. Federal Reserve Signals Rate Pause In Next Policy Meet
This is the tenth straight hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised key interest rates by 25 basis points, even as banking turmoil led to mounting pressure from lawmakers to pause.
Following the tenth straight hike, federal fund rates are in the range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest since 2007.
The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to increase the federal funds rate despite concerns of deepening financial market turmoil leading to failure of Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.
"The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks," the Federal Reserve said in a statement.
While inflation rate continues to be way over the central bank's target of 2%, some indicators coupled with tighter credit conditions like consumer spending and services inflation are hinting towards a price relief in the upcoming months.
Reiterating its commitment to the its 2% inflation goal, the Federal Reserve said, "The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."
Meanwhile, several lawmakers, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to pause rates, according to Bloomberg.