U.S. Federal Reserve Signals Rate Pause In Next Policy Meet

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised key interest rates by 25 basis points, even as banking turmoil led to mounting pressure from lawmakers to pause.

Following the tenth straight hike, federal fund rates are in the range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest since 2007.

The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to increase the federal funds rate despite concerns of deepening financial market turmoil leading to failure of Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.

"The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks," the Federal Reserve said in a statement.