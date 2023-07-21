The Economy Is Going Biden’s Way. Now He Has to Get Voters to Give Him Credit

If the election ends up revolving mainly around voters’ pocketbooks (in addition to abortion, democracy, foreign policy and immigration), then the Biden team knows it needs to address the economy head-on, even if a disconnect remains between voters’ perceptions and the monthly data points, the majority of which are positive. “It is a risky strategy to tell people their feelings about how the economy is performing are wrong,” says Michael Strain, the director of economic policy studies at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. “It can make you look out of touch.”