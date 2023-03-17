America’s Smallest Lenders See Deposit Boost Amid Banking Turmoil on Wall Street

A First Community Bank of the Heartland Inc. bank branch , center, stands in Wickliffe, Kentucky, U.S, on Thursday, June 7, 2018. The fallout from the demise nearly three years ago of the Westvaco Corp. paper mill that opened in 1970—and that was the biggest employer in the area, paying the best wages for miles around—continues to ricochet in southwestern Kentucky. Locals blame Wall Street investors for accelerating what might haven been the inevitable. Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg