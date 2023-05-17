US Cash Coffers Dwindle Faster Than Expected Amid Debt Standoff

The change in the cash balance was the biggest one-day drop since March 1 and pushes the Treasury’s coffers to a level last seen on April 12, before tax payments briefly replenished it. The expectation was that if revenues were big enough to get the Treasury through an anticipated influx of tax money on June 15 — when some payers have installments due — then it’s also likely to bridge the gap to the next available extraordinary measures on June 30 and stave off default until for at least several more weeks.