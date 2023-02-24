Uncertainties Cloud Global Economy, G20 Nations Must Address Challenges, Says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Friday, called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges including threats to financial stability and debt distress that confront the global economy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Das said the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months. Now there is greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or softer recession.

"Yet uncertainties lie ahead of us," Das said. "Together we must resolutely address the challenges that confront us, including those that are of medium to long-term nature such as threat to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade and strains on global value chains. We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a trajectory of strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth," he added.