Ukraine Recap: Russia’s Central Bank Holds Emergency Meeting
Russia’s central bank is holding an extraordinary meeting after the ruble crashed through the level of 100 to the dollar for the first time since March of last year.
Russian missiles hit at least three cities in Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian authorities, killing three people and wounding at least five more in attacks that hit a kindergarten, a sports hall and an industrial site. A blast in a northern Russia oil field killed two people and injured at least five others on Monday, the state news agency Tass reported. The cause of the explosion, which touched off a forest fire, was not immediately identified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also made an unannounced visit to troops near the Russian-occupied city of Soledar in Ukraine’s east on Monday, as officials in Kyiv said their forces were making military gains in the south.
Markets
Wheat held losses as grain shipments continued from Black Sea ports even as tensions escalated in the key export region. Benchmark futures in Chicago traded near $6.40 a bushel after sliding 1.9% on Monday, a day after Russia’s navy opened fire on a ship to stop the vessel for checks.
Coming Up
- Russia’s central bank is holding an emergency policy meeting
- Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Belarus on Aug. 16-18
