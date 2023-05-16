UK Wage Growth Accelerates as Labour Tightness Persists
(Bloomberg) -- UK wage growth accelerated in the first quarter, suggesting there are no convincing signs of a letup in the inflation pressures worrying the Bank of England.
Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 6.7% in the three months through March compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. That compares with 6.6% in the period through February.
The figures may fuel speculation that the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in decades has further to run. Pay growth remains far too high for comfort at the BOE, which last week delivered a 12th straight rate increase in a bid to avert a wage-price spiral.
Investors are pricing in another quarter-point rise to 4.75% next month, with rates of 5% by September seen as a near certainty.
On Monday, BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill signaled that whether officials can hit pause on interest rates will depend on upside risks to inflation such as wage growth and labor market tightness.
