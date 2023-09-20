BOE Rate Hike Hangs In The Balance For Market As Inflation Slows

“The big downside surprise in the UK’s August CPI release has raised the risk that the Bank of England doesn’t hike rates this week. On balance, we think the strength of pay growth will worry the central bank enough to deliver further tightening, but it could well come with a stronger signal that policymakers think this month’s move will be the last of the cycle. If that happens, and the drop in core inflation proves durable, it would all but quash the chances of a November rate rise, which is our current base case.”